Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

