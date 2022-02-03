Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.60) EPS.
Shares of ARWR stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.
In other news, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.