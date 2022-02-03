Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

