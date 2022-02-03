Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.33 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.44 ($0.06), with a volume of 526,475 shares.

The company has a market cap of £23.92 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

