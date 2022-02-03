Arizona State Retirement System Sells 952 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 365.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in LKQ by 181.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 749,807 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.