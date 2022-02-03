Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,686 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

