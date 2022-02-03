Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

NYSE CE opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.14.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

