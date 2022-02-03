Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.56 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.