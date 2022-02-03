Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $471.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.18. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

