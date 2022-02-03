Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 40,201 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 80.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

