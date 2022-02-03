Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,428 shares of company stock valued at $161,793,047 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,938,000. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.29. 13,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

