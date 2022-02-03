Argus Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.74.

XOM opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

