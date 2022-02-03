Aragon Price Reaches $7.61 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $301.53 million and $93.06 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon coin can now be bought for about $7.61 or 0.00020586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 43.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00114396 BTC.

Aragon Coin Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.