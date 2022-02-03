Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,103 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.56 and a 12-month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.