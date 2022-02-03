Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.7% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

