Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 875.3 days.

Shares of Appen stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Appen has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Get Appen alerts:

About Appen

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.