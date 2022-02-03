Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 572,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,227. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

