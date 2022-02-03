Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn Sells 16,000 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AIRC stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.52 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at $241,089,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,517 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.