Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($61.80) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.45 ($73.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

