AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $18.58

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $19.37. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 48,903 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
