AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $18.58

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $19.37. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 48,903 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 105,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

