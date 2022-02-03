Andrew D. Baglino Sells 3,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $905.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,021.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $897.33. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

