Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 32,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.