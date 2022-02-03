Analyzing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 302.74%. Tucows has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.87%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Tucows.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Tucows’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tucows $311.20 million 2.73 $5.78 million $0.69 115.12

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A Tucows 2.53% 6.79% 1.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tucows beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

