Analyzing Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chembio Diagnostics and IMARA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chembio Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 IMARA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Chembio Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 733.94%. IMARA has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,303.51%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than Chembio Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and IMARA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chembio Diagnostics $32.47 million 0.89 -$25.52 million ($1.26) -0.76 IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($2.96) -0.45

Chembio Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. Chembio Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chembio Diagnostics -72.24% -86.50% -38.56% IMARA N/A -75.23% -69.32%

Summary

IMARA beats Chembio Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.