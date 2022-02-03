Analyzing BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

This table compares BuzzFeed and Intelsat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million ($5.23) 0.00

BuzzFeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BuzzFeed and Intelsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.44%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Intelsat.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Intelsat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.