Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $87.33

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR opened at $60.71 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,329,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.