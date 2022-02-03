Analysts Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Price Target at GBX 405.30

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 405.30 ($5.45).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.70) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.17) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.51) to GBX 420 ($5.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rotork to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 395 ($5.31) in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Rotork stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 336 ($4.52). 1,121,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,824. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 319.80 ($4.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($5.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 349.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 349.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.15.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

