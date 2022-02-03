Analysts Set Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) PT at $10.50

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426 in the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,604 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 343,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

