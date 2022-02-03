Analysts Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) PT at GBX 1,736.27

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,739.55 ($23.39).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.54) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.26) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.11) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

PRU stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,248 ($16.78). The stock had a trading volume of 4,360,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,850. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,200.49 ($16.14) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,389.56. The company has a market capitalization of £34.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

