Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Price Target at $46.86

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $4,631,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 106.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. 691,868 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.