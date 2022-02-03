Analysts Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) PT at C$66.27

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. UBS Group raised their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

TSE BCE opened at C$66.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.55. BCE has a twelve month low of C$54.42 and a twelve month high of C$67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

