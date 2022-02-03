Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $995.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report sales of $995.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $952.60 million to $1.02 billion. Xilinx posted sales of $850.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

