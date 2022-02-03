Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce sales of $33.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.03 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $32.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $132.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 billion to $136.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.78 billion to $141.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,925,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

