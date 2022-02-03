Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Amundi acquired a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.