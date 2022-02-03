Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTEC.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.
In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Amundi acquired a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TTEC stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $113.37.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
