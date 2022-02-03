Analysts Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Quanta Services reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.