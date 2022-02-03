Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.53 Million

Brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $298.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.16 million. NuVasive reported sales of $291.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 400,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.