Analysts Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will announce $4.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

CRXT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

