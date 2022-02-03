Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

LNT stock remained flat at $$59.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 683,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 732,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 246.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

