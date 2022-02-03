Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.18). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 532,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

