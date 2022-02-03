Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veru posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth about $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 380,746 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Veru by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veru by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.