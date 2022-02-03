Analysts Anticipate Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to report sales of $57.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.47 million. Pharming Group reported sales of $60.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full-year sales of $203.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.57 million to $204.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $253.05 million, with estimates ranging from $244.39 million to $261.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pharming Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

