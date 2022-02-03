Analysts Anticipate Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.75).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,030,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $267,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 103,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.