Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Endeavour Silver posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

EXK opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $608.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $104,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

