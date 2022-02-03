Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.21 Million

Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report sales of $387.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.06 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

CBOE stock opened at $120.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

