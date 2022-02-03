Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.