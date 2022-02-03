Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $23.36

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $21.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 116 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMLX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

