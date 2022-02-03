Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.