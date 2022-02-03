Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $3,121,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASYS stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

