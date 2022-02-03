Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 8,708 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

