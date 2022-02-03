Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $253.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.36 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

