Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after buying an additional 119,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 940,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,642,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,536,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 568,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.08 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.